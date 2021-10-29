This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair presents “Absolute Abstraction” from now through Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The exhibit, featuring the artwork of 49 artists, embraces nonrepresentational art as a way for artists to express themselves — and viewers to respond — without any kind of public agenda.

“We need art that allows our imagination to soar and fly high; we need ‘Absolute Abstraction,’” co-curator Onnie Struther said.

Viewers will be graced with artwork that allows them to draw their own conclusions — art that dazzles the eye and emancipates the imagination.

Participating artists are Peter Allen, Patrick Binns, Nancy Blankenhorn, Jessie Bloom, Gyorgyi Bors, Pasquale Cuppari, Mary Dajnak, Luz Donahue, SK Duffs, Mikel Frank, Yolanda Fundora, Debbie Galant, Richard Gilles, Anita Gladstone, Curtis Grayson, Michelle Harpster, Donna Jordan, Claudia Kreiss, Jade Lam, Joe LaMattina, Emma Larkin, Claude Larson, Stuart Larson, Edie Locke, Patricia Malarcher, Cassandra Martin, Brian McCormack, Chuck Miley, Ann Marie Miller, Barbara Alice Moir, Bryan Murray, Mansa Mussa, Ruth Bauer Neustadter, Nancy Pantirer, Diane Patmos, Kay Reese, Katy Repka, Bryan Robertson, Gregg Rosen, Fausto Sevila, Michael Sherman, Dorit Shmuel, Abbey Stace, Mark Stanley, Oni Strother, Katie Truk, Miroslav Vrzala, Sue Eldridge Ward and Juno Zago.

Gallery hours are by appointment at www.studiomontclair.org; proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry. For more information, contact 862-500-1447 or smi@studiomontclair.org.

Photos Courtesy of SMI