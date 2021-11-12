West Orange HS thespians deliver powerful telling of Matthew Shepard story

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School’s emotional rendering of “The Laramie Project” will be held on Nov. 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium, 51 Conforti Ave. The play is based on Moises Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project’s 18 months of journal entries and interviews with more than 200 residents of Laramie, Wyo., as they grappled with the aftermath of Matthew Shepard’s murder at the hands of Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson on Oct. 6, 1998. The three left the Fireside Bar together and, according to McKinney, he and Henderson lured Shepard out with the promise of sex but instead planned to rob him and perhaps look for drugs.

Shepard, age 21 and openly gay, was beaten, pistol-whipped, hung on a fence, and left alone in the elements for 18 hours. He died six days later without ever regaining consciousness. Shepard’s murder became international front-page news as LGBTQ supporters polarized and called for justice. The press descended upon Laramie as residents struggled to process it all.

McKinney and Henderson each received two consecutive life terms but were spared the death penalty thanks to the intervention of Dennis Shepard, the victim’s father.

In his speech to the court, Dennis Shepard said, “I, too, believe in the death penalty. I would like nothing better than to see you die, Mr. McKinney. However, this is the time to begin the healing process.… to show mercy to someone who refused to show any mercy.” Dennis Shepard and his wife, Judy Shepard, founded The Matthew Shepard Foundation to “inspire individuals, organizations, and communities to embrace the dignity and equality of all people.”

This, among many other stand-out moments, is a heart-wrenching point near the end of the show. “The Laramie Project” becomes a virtual journal, with participants’ own words as the actual dialogue. The murder of Matthew Shepard and ensuing events from his discovery in the field to the conclusion of the trial are recounted, often in emotional monologues by the characters.

Each cast member plays multiple roles, switching seamlessly between community and members of the Tectonic Theater Company. Their commitment and passion for the “The Laramie Project” is apparent throughout, and a testament to the West Orange community. Slides, videos and audio are also used for emphasis and background.

The play explores difficult themes, including fear, hatred, compassion, guilt, religion and prejudice in a seemingly normal town, as the audience considers the many shades of gray that comprise the fabric of Laramie, Wyo.

In 2009, President Barack Obama passed the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which criminalizes a crime committed because of the actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin of any person or a crime was committed because of the actual or perceived religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.

“The Laramie Project” is a masked presentation and attendees must also be masked at all times. There are two intermissions in the program, which runs approximately two hours. The show is rated PG-13 for language and adult themes. Tickets can be purchased here and some tickets may be available at the door.

Cast members are Oona Callender, Abigail Insana, Morgan Lanzot Woodridge, Daniel Levin, Aden Lugo, Hailey Miller, Giancarlo Minervino, Ewan O’Sullivan, Amil Simmons and Lance Zeligson, with the following understudies: Makayla Arjoon, Miranda Elmera, Laila Fowlkes, Carlos Henriquez and Ofelia Perez.

Crew members are director and costume coordinator Wendy Mapes; producer and assistant director Deb Coen; technical director, production coordinator and lighting designer Lauren M. Grof-Tisza; projection and sound designer Nicholas Marmo; Paul Fisher providing additional music; audio engineer Mazen Dahroug; production stage manager Grace Soroko; stage manager and projection operator Sam Selikoff; lightboard operator Owen Bowman; sound operator Charlie Peterson; sound effects operator Nia Caesar; student costume coordinator Sharon Ortiz; hair and makeup coordinator Amanda Best; costume crew member Valentina Pappano; hair and makeup associate and costume crew member Tre Marcell Moore; set construction coordinator Max Grossman; sound crew members Alex Gonzales and Jonathan Gonzales; dramaturg Alexa DeRonde; publicity coordinator Patricia Aldworth; box office manager Julie Matz; and house manager Craig Champagne.