SOPAC provides a dazzling 2021 gala at Drew University

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MADISON, NJ — On Nov. 6, in-person and virtual guests raised crucial funds for the South Orange Performing Arts Center at its 2021 gala, held at Drew University in Madison.

Some of the most memorable parts of the evening were paying tribute to honoree Diana Hart and presenting the SOPAC Lifetime Achievement Award to Grammy-winning producer and jazz legend John Lee. Following the awards presentation, Great American Songbook ambassador Michael Feinstein performed.

The gala netted about $60,000 for the evening, which will be used toward recovery efforts from the remnants of Hurricane Ida and helping to ensure SOPAC is better prepared to prevent such extensive damage in the future. It was due to the damage from Ida that SOPAC moved its gala to Drew University; the gala was originally supposed to be held at the arts center’s South Orange venue.

Photos Courtesy of Photography By Piernot