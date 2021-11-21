Pushcart Players presents ‘Miracles’ right in your home

VERONA, NJ — Pushcart Players, New Jersey’s Emmy-nominated and award-winning touring theater for young audiences, will present “Holiday Tales: A Season of Miracles” in virtual online presentations in late November and December. This magical musical warms the hearts of family audiences with the true spirit of the December holidays of Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, and families can view the production from the comfort of their homes.

The show visits O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi”; an original scene set in Nigeria called “The Kwanzaa Kite”; a story based on the wise men of Chelm folklore called “The Chanukah Miracle”; and E.T.A. Hoffmann’s “The Nutcracker.” Every tale reflects the spirit of the holidays and the people who celebrate them. Music and orchestrations are by Tony Award–winning composer Larry Hochman, book is by Pushcart co-founder Ruth Fost and direction is by artistic director Paul Whelihan. “Holiday Tales: A Season of Miracles” features Oscar Castillo, Stacie Gogo, Dana Patrice and Danny Sims, all playing myriad characters to illuminate the stories.

“Holiday Tales: A Season of Miracles” will be playing virtually on Nov. 26 and 28, and Dec. 4, 11, 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 4 and 18 at 11 a.m.; and Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. Reservations can be purchased at https://pushcartplayers.org/season-of-miracles/ or 973-857-1115.