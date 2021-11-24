SOPAC announces its Dec. 1 Laughs in the Loft lineup

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center is back with another installment of Laughs in the Loft, a monthly stand-up comedy series. Hosted by comedian Joe Larson, each show features several comedians. The next performance is Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at https://www.sopacnow.org/events/laughs-in-the-loft/.

The lineup includes:

Ophira Eisenberg, the host of NPR’s “Ask Me Another.” She’s participated in the Montreal Comedy Festival and has appeared on Comedy Central, HBO and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.”

Harry Terjanian, a New Jersey-bred comic, who has been a part of the Chicago Just For Laughs Festival, the Great American Comedy Fest and was the winner of the Andy Kaufman Award.

Linette Palladino, another Garden State native, who recently beat out hundreds of comics to make it to the final four of HBO’s “Latino Stand Up Competition.”

Rich Aronovitch, the Tasmanian devil of comedy. His rapid style leaves rooms laughing so hard that no one can pinpoint what happened, they just know they loved it. He has been featured on WE network, the Playboy Channel, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and Sirius XM radio.

Laughs in the Loft is a SOPAC stand-up comedy series featuring comics from SOPAC’s own backyard, Brooklyn and beyond. Laughs in the Loft is held every first Wednesday of the month and each event features several comedians. Laughs in the Loft is intended for mature audiences, ages 18 and older.

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, and to wear a mask. Learn more at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.