West Orange author reads her book to students at Kelly School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Local author Tiberah Berhanu visited Kelly Elementary School on Nov. 17 to read her new book, “My Uncle Is an Alien,” to third-grade students.

Students in Jennifer Imperial’s and Jaclyn Gill’s third-grade classes gathered around Berhanu as she read her first children’s book to them. The book revolves around the question: What would you do if you found out your uncle is an alien?

Berhanu was born in Ethiopia and immigrated to the United States when she was 6. She learned a new culture and language and fell in love with books, words and the ability to express herself. It was then that her passion for storytelling began to emerge.

“Our class loved joining Ms. T on the journey to find out where (the protagonist’s) imagination will take him,” Gill said. “One of those special places was our very own Kelly Elementary School! As Ms. T told them, this book allowed our class to open their imaginations and work hard to make their dreams come true. Our class is anxiously awaiting book No. 2.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD