Dickens Village is back to delight Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — One of Maplewood’s flagship events, Dickens Village brings to life various scenes from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in miniature houses arranged in Ricalton Square. Peek inside and see fireplaces, stockings and antique toys. Each little house reveals something unique and different. This community tradition opens in December and runs each Saturday until Christmas. The festivities typically include other activities, such as horse and wagon rides, a petting farm, storytime, crafts, carolers, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a Hanukkah menorah lighting.

The menorah lighting will take place Thursday, Dec. 2, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Visits with Santa and music from DJ Jimmy will be Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Christmas tree lighting will take place at 4:30 p.m. The horse and wagon rides, along with the petting farm, will be available Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Complementing the annual tradition of Dickens Village is a new tradition: the open-air Maplewood Winter Market. On Sunday, Dec. 5, village merchants will take to the streets for a pedestrian-friendly and safe-to-shop market event.

“Dickens Village is a wonderful and charming tradition that is enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. It, along with the Winter Market, is a unique way to celebrate the holiday season while enjoying Maplewood Village,” Maplewood Village Alliance manager Cat Delett said. “Plus, shopping, eating and hiring local helps our community thrive!”

More information about Dickens Village and the Winter Market can be found at www.maplewoodvillagenj.com.

Photos Courtesy of Cat Delett