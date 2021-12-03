Holiday Gift Shoppe and Art Show at the West Orange Arts Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council’s Holiday Gift Shoppe is open for local holiday shopping on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange. The arts center is featuring rotating pop-up shops in the gallery, where local artists and artisans will showcase their jewelry, clothing, pottery, soaps, candles and other one-of-a-kind pieces.

New this year is the opportunity to purchase gift certificates for future Holiday Gift Shoppe visits or for a West Orange Arts Council membership.

“The warm, personal and inviting atmosphere at the West Orange Arts Center can’t be achieved shopping online,” WOAC Chairperson Patricia Mitrano said. “Our new gift shop manager, Liana Torrice, has transformed the space beautifully, infusing it with her interior design sense, which even includes a retro ’80s room to diversify your look.”

Holiday shoppers can also enjoy “Inside Out,” an exhibit featuring the work of WAE Center artists. The Jewish Services for the Developmentally Disabled’s WAE Center is a holistic, creative and expressive arts learning center for people with disabilities, providing opportunities for members to explore creating fine art. The artwork is available for purchase.

Attendees are required to social distance and wear face coverings at all times. For more information, visit www.woarts.org.

Photos Courtesy of Patricia Mitrano