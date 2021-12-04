Bloomfield Chorale to perform ‘Concert of Peace and Joy’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Chorale will perform for the first time since 2019 with a “Concert of Peace and Joy for the Holidays” with the sounds of the season on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Watchung Presbyterian Church, 375 Watchung Ave. in Bloomfield. Admission is free, though donations are always welcomed.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, audience members must wear face masks and social distance in the seating. Singers will be wearing sing-safe masks, specifically designed for singers. There will be no sing-along or refreshments as that would necessitate the removal of masks.