Oratorio Society of New Jersey to sing Handel’s ‘Messiah’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — “Messiah” sings have their roots in 19th-century Britain, where singers would gather from across the land to participate in what were known as “scratch” performances — as in “cooking from scratch” — of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah.” The practice caught on in the United States, with choirs hosting “Messiah” sings in major cities, including Chicago’s “Do-It-Yourself Messiah,” which began in 1976, and the National Chorale’s “Messiah Sing” at New York City’s Lincoln Center, which has taken place since 1967. Fortunately, there’s no need to travel far to experience the fun and holiday spirit that comes with singing along with Handel’s timeless masterpiece.

The Oratorio Society of New Jersey invites the community to join the choir in the annual sing-along of Handel’s “Messiah” on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park St. in Montclair. Admission is free.

After presenting the “Messiah” sing-along in 2020 as a virtual streaming event, OSNJ is thrilled to share this special holiday tradition with a live audience. The choir and audience will sing Part I of Handel’s “Messiah,” as well as the “Hallelujah” chorus from Part II.

To ensure the health and safety of all participants, the following COVID-19 protocols will be in place: All attendees must provide proof of full vaccination and unvaccinated children under 12 must show a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours; all attendees must wear a face mask at all times that covers the mouth and nose; and seating arrangements will comply with social distancing guidelines.

Further information is available at www.oratoriosocietynj.org.