Giants of contemporary jazz come to The Woodland in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Contemporary jazz giants Marion Meadows and Alex Bugnon will perform at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Friday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. Following the successful Bernie Williams-Gil Parris Quartet, which ended with an encore and standing ovation, “Holidays at the Woodland” will feature two of the genre’s top names in Meadows on alto sax and Bugnon on keyboards.

Both Meadows and Bugnon have toured nationally and internationally and are each enjoying separate, stellar careers. This event is unique as the longtime friends have decided to finally join forces and perform together with a great band as backup. Concertgoers should expect a mixture of the warmth of Meadows’ sound with Bugnon’s astonishing energy — with just the right amount of holiday cheer in the set.

Patrons will be treated to an opening performance by the outstanding 16-year-old jazz violinist Jacqueline Lee and her ensemble. Lee has performed at the Jazz Standard in New York City and Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola at Lincoln Center. Based in Montclair, Lee has already developed an authentic jazz style which reflects her love for violinist Stuff Smith and saxophonist Sonny Stitt.

Adding to the holiday spirit, JESPY House will be providing a wine bar in the second-floor parlor, where a meet-and-greet will also take place. JESPY House is a South Orange–based nonprofit that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. JESPY will receive 90 percent of the wine bar profits.

Keeping in the tradition of the No. 1 contemporary jazz station in the country, New York radio CD101.9, the former station’s long-time radio personality Steve Harris will co-host the evening with Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee.

Tickets can be purchased at https://smoothjazznj.com/tickets/ or at Village Coffee, 164 Maplewood Ave. in Maplewood.