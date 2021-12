This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After a two-year absence, the West Orange High School Winter Concert rang in the holiday spirit on Dec. 9. From traditional, classical, popular and hip-hop tunes, the vocal groups from the high school delighted concertgoers and evoked memories of past holidays. The evening included performances by the Tenor and Bass Choir, Treble Choir, Concert Choir, Honors Chamber Choir, Glee Choir and Jubilee Choir.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD