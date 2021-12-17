Glen Ridge Recreation presents the Holiday Music Bridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Again this year, Glen Ridge Recreation is presenting the Glen Ridge Holiday Music Bridge, a program that allows residents to share with their neighbors videos of them performing holiday songs.

Interested musicians must have the ability to record their performance and send a link to the video via email to jtcowan@glenridgenj.org. Uploading the video to YouTube is recommended. This requires the musician to have a YouTube channel, which is a breeze to set up as long as you have a Gmail account. Participants are asked to send only one song per day, and to include their name, song title and street name.

Any and all Glen Ridge residents are invited to participate. Young children, older folks and full family performances — including pets — all are welcome.

The song videos will be posted on the borough Facebook page, distributed via the townwide email list and aired on Glen Ridge TV, which is Channel 36 for Comcast and Channel 38 for FIOS. The number of songs posted per day will depend upon the overall response and number of videos submitted. For now, the plan is to post one per day.