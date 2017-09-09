Four WSOU students named NAB student scholars

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Four staff members of WSOU 89.5 FM, the student-run radio station of Seton Hall University, have been selected as National Association of Broadcasters student scholars. As student scholars, the recipients received a scholarship to attend the 2017 NAB Radio Show, which ran from Sept. 5 through 8, in Austin, Texas, where the students participated in special educational programming and networking events designed specifically for college students. The students also took advantage of the conference’s professional management, programming, sales and marketing, content creation, legal, research and technology sessions.

“This is an amazing opportunity for these Seton Hall students,” WSOU general manager Mark Maben said in a press release. “That four WSOU staff members were selected by the NAB for their Student Scholars Program speaks to both the passion our students have for radio and the outstanding training and education they receive at WSOU and Seton Hall’s College of Communication and the Arts.”

The four students named as NAB Student Scholars are: junior Alicia Campos, WSOU station manager from Millington; junior Erin Kelly, WSOU social media manager from Jim Thorpe, Pa.; senior Angelo Maltese, WSOU staff representative from Kenilworth; and junior Justine Strzepek, WSOU assistant news director from Marcy, N.Y.

“As someone who has been inspired by my experiences at WSOU to pursue a radio career, I am thrilled to be part of the Student Scholars Program,” Campos said in the release.

Having four students selected for this competitive program is a record number for WSOU.