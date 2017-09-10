Third annual Robert J. Miller Oysterfest is here

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Get Naked In The ’Wood! Tickets are on sale now for the third annual Robert J. Miller Oysterfest for melanoma awareness. This popular event, in partnership with the township of Maplewood, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1 to 9 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. The curious and eye-catching “Get Naked In The ’Wood” lawn signs are popping up all over the Maplewood area, inviting back the more than 2,000 attendees from last year’s event to come back for more fun and for a great cause. Stop by St. James’s Gate to buy and look sharp in the event’s commemorative T-shirts.

Oysterfest was started to honor the memory of Bob Miller, a beloved Maplewood resident with a beautiful family, who was taken much too soon by melanoma. This event is designed to raise funds for cancer research and awareness and to provide financial support to families facing crises.

The 2017 Oysterfest will be a day fun-filled with live bands, music from Brian Kirk and the Jirks, and loads of children’s activities until 5 p.m. including face painters, a photo booth and life-size games. This event will include a variety of great food choices from Pizza Vita, Abril Cucina, Empanada Guy, Maplewood Grille, St. James’s Gate and more. Alisyn Camerota from CNN’s “New Day” will emcee the event. Most importantly, there will be free, on-site melanoma skin screenings from 1 to 5 p.m.

Once again, this special day would not be possible without the support of sponsors St. James’s Gate, Keller Williams Mid-Town Direct, Guinness, Far Brook School, Built by King Willy, The Able Baker, Investors Home Mortgage, Eagle Home Mortgage, Village Trattoria, Baker Street Yoga, Clarus Properties, and Brown and White.

For more information, visit www.bobmilleroysterfest.com or send an email to info@bobmilleroysterfest.com.