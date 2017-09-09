Community Spirit Gala for Arts Unbound

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Arts Unbound will hold its Community Spirit Gala, honoring founder Catherine Lazen and Steven Gomez of Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation, on Friday, Sept. 15, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Kelli Copeland Building, 400 South Jefferson St. in Orange. To purchase tickets for the gala, visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3051217.

The event will feature live music, food from neighborhood establishments, a wine bar, art and auctions. The event will help to raise funds to continue efforts for gardens and plantings, identifying banners and signs, resident-created murals, and a wayfinding project, all orchestrated by Arts Unbound.