WEST ORANGE, NJ — In partnership the West Orange Arts Council, West Orange Public Library and the West Orange Hispanic Foundation, a collaborative exhibit, “¡Bienvenidos a las Artes!”, opens Sunday, Sept. 17, with a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road, and in the library, 46 Mount Pleasant Ave. This event is free and open to the public.

“¡Bienvenidos a las Artes!” is a communitywide celebration of West Orange Hispanic Heritage Month. The concept for this show, which features more than two dozen artists and more than 50 works of art, was created by West Orange Arts Council’s Exhibit Chairwoman Lisa Suss and Frank Niccoletti, who is the West Orange Arts Council’s arts student coordinator. The show aims to bring the entire community together to celebrate the diversity and impact of Hispanics and Latinos in the arts. The exhibit runs through Oct. 15.

Additional Hispanic Heritage events are planned throughout the month. For more information, visit

www.westorangehispanicfoundation.org, www.woarts.org and www.wopl.org.