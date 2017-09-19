Female German expressionist artist inspires contemporary art exhibition

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University’s Walsh Gallery presents “RISE,” an exhibition taking inspiration from the iconic Kathe Kollwitz print, “Outbreak from Bauernkrieg.” “RISE” brings together artworks that engage a variety of social injustices as explored by Kollwitz in her trademark style. Kollwitz’s interest in social injustice and its effect on humanity was highly personal, and was catalyzed by a series of losses she endured during World Wars I and II. The exhibiting artists work in a variety of media, including installation, painting, photography and works on paper — to multifariously explore the effects of social disparities — while dignifying their human subjects. The exhibit runs through Sept. 29.

Featured artists apart from Kollwitz include collaborative duo Patricia Cazorla and Nancy Saleme, Scherezade Garcia, Jay Lee Hayoon, Mona Saeed Kamal, Diana Kurz, JC Lenochan, Liliya Lifanova, Alen MacWeeney, Gregory Sholette and Peter Turnley.

Curators Emily Brostek and Claudia Preza invite visitors to experience the human condition on a personal level and examine how Kollwitz’s interest in the plight of the poor and oppressed still resonates on a global level.

For more information, visit www.shu.edu/walshgallery. Seton Hall University is located at 400 S. Orange Avenue, South Orange. The Walsh Gallery is open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.