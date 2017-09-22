‘Metaphorically Speaking’ premieres at 1978

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “Metaphorically Speaking,” a new exhibit at 1978 Maplewood Arts Center, opens Saturday, Sept. 23, and will run through Sunday, Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m., and a light refreshments will be offered on Sunday, Sept. 24.

This exhibit focuses on artworks that include elements of symbolism, contrasting imagery, and even humor to compel the viewer to understand a work of art. While clues to meaning may be found through the imagery, compositions or even the titles of the artwork, the interpretation of the art is left to the viewer to explore and contemplate.

Featured artwork includes abstracted photographs by Gary Berson, paintings by Mike Dzombia and Oscar Peterson, as well as paintings and sculptures by Murray Bloom and Robert Freese.