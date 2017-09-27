WO author cooks with internet sensation twins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Month and back-to-school time, West Orange’s CC Minton, an award-winning healthy lifestyle advocate and author of “Daddy’s Greek Potato Pie,” is sharing her book with children throughout New Jersey. The book tells the story of school-aged friends who help a father create a healthy, delicious and nutritious pie from scratch. They encounter mishaps along the way, learn about everything from fiber to fats and end up loving the resulting pie.

For the first time ever, the author actually made the pie with children. She taught the internet sensation McClure twins, Ava and Alexis, who are starring in a Facebook series called “Discovery Twins” how to pour in the ingredients and mix them to create the dish. The episode is called “The Bakery.”

Minton said the trio had a lot of fun in the kitchen.

“They are such adorable and sweet little girls and I really think they enjoyed the experience,” Minton, who reads her book to children at schools, said in a press release. “Children will enjoy the story because it includes some fun and silly moments, while learning about healthy eating and turning mishaps into interesting, and in this case, a delicious experiment.”