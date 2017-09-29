‘¡Bienvenidos a las Artes!’ opens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “¡Bienvenidos a las Artes!” opened to great fanfare, kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. The arts exhibit honors the artistic and community contributions of Hispanic and Latino individuals within the community. The exhibit is a joint effort from the West Orange Arts Council, the West Orange Hispanic Foundation and the West Orange Public Library and will run through Oct. 15 at the library and at the West Orange Arts Center.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange Arts Council