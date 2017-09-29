Enjoy ‘Fabulous Fakes’ in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Arts Council of Livingston’s Art Gallery at 2310 Towne Center Way will display “Fabulous Fakes” through Saturday, Oct. 7. Artists are exhibiting their works along with recreations of the works of the masters that inspired them. Some featured pieces are replicas and some are inspirations — all done tongue-in-cheek. Included in the show are paintings, wearable art, accessories, jewelry, pottery, sculptures and photographs. All artwork is for sale.

Artists participating in the show are Ali Brief, Anita Dellal, Ann Michels, Chas Palminteri, Danielle Tufaro, Del Turgelsky, Eileen Brenner, Evan Stuart Marshall, Evette Chusid, Helen Wu, Joan Speare, Judith Shneyer, Kenneth Weiner, Larry Sohn, Linda Levi, Linda Levitt, Linda Zamer, Marcy Sabo, Stacey Laken, Teri Bartolo and Vivian Olshen.

Regular Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and other times by appointment. The ACL Gallery is a cooperative venue, completely staffed by volunteers. For further information or to make an appointment to view the exhibit, call Vivian Olshen at 973-650-6374.