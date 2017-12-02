‘Holiday Musicale’ concert

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston Community Players presents “Holiday Musicale,” a concert and sing-along, on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Covenant Church, 343 East Cedar St., Livingston.

This is a one-night-only fundraiser. The concert will consist of Christmas songs, Hanukkah melodies and winter tunes. Some of the more familiar songs include “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Let it Snow.” Some of the less well known melodies include “Happy Hanukkah My Friend” and “God Bless my Family.”

Refreshments will be available for purchase with complimentary tea and coffee being served.

To reserve tickets, contact Livcomplayers@gmail.com or call Joan C. at 973-743-0976.