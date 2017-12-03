Edison Middle School open house highlights student opportunities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Edison Middle School Central Sixth open house event on Nov. 15 highlighted student opportunities in academics, curriculum and co-curricular activity and the arts.

Several fourth- and fifth-grade parents and students attended the event, which included a brief overview of course offerings and operations by Principal Xavier Fitzgerald and Assistant Principal Steve Melendez.

The honors chorus performed the national anthem and “Stars I Shall Find.” The honors chorus is by audition only.

Following the presentation, parents and students visited classrooms, where teachers provided interactive overviews of course offerings in Google Classroom, coding, STEM, student organization and Kahoot, an assessment tools for students. Hallway performances by the band and orchestra entertained as visitors stopped by classrooms for more information.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD