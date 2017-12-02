Maplewood artist releases new CD

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Leon Neal, who has been a Maplewood resident for more than 20 years, performs jazz, R&B, classical and Broadway show tunes on his new CD, “We Dance at Midnight.”

“We Dance at Midnight” is a collection of soulful, passionate songs that will touch your heart and make you smile, according to a press release. Leon uses amazing guitar riffs on his reworking of the Isley Brother’s classic “For the Love of You” and Chick Corea’s “Spain.” Neal has performed locally at Two Ques Café in Union, Mondos in Summit and has upcoming performances at Winchester Gardens on Dec. 9 and at Simplys in Cranford on Dec. 10. Neal has also performed with The Strollers in “The Cole Porter Review” at the Burgdorff Center in Maplewood.

For more information, visit www.LeonNeal.com.