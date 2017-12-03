Holiday celebration at The Woodland

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Kick off this festive season on Saturday, Dec. 9, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, with a child-friendly holiday celebration. The event will feature the Holiday Jam for children ages 8 and younger. Fast becoming a SOMA tradition, the 11 a.m. show will feature antics from a magic elf, fresh from a tour of the North Pole’s top clubs, and music by the always crowd pleasing Big Jeff and the Bouncy People.

Tickets will be available at the door for a suggested donation. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1244666442343832/.