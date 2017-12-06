NJ artist debuts new exhibition ‘FORM’ at SOPAC gallery

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s Herb & Milly Iris Gallery will host a new exhibit from New Jersey artist Maeva Fouche featuring abstract paintings of influences that surround our everyday lives, yet remain in a subconscious context.

Fouche’s show, “FORM,” on display Dec. 11 through Feb. 16, contains 15 pieces of work that will challenge, surprise and delight. Fouche captures references from daily life and renders them with overlays of patterns and cultural references. With it’s colorful, vibrant palette, “FORM” feels like a joyous celebration. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“My paintings are imaginings of the soul,” Fouche said. “I capture those moments, whether it be shape, form or color, turning them into something beautiful.”

The narratives of imaginings of the soul are partly what impressed gallery curator Jeremy Moss enough to bring Fouche to SOPAC, and to add one of her works to his own collection.

“I want patrons of the Herb & Milly Iris Gallery to experience similar emotions I felt when viewing Fouche’s work,” Moss said. “The colors, patterns and the unexpected narratives are a joy to behold.”