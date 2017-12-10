1978 opens 10th advanced high school student exhibit

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — 1978 Maplewood Arts Center presents “FRESH 10.0,” the 10th annual Advanced Placement art students exhibit. This year’s AP art students are from Columbia High School in Maplewood, Arts High School in Newark, Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights, West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell and Elizabeth High School’s Upper Academy in Elizabeth.

Advanced Placement Studio Art is for serious art students who display remarkable talent and who are passionate about art. These promising young artists exhibit creativity and talent far beyond their years. The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center provides students with the opportunity to gain practical art exhibition experience. This is the chance to see what the next generation of artists have to offer in what promises to be an entertaining and interesting show.

The exhibit runs from Sunday, Dec. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 21, and is curated by Gallery 1978 Education Chairperson Onnie Strother. There will be an opening reception Sunday, Dec. 17, with food and entertainment.

Gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center is located at 1978 Springfield Ave., Maplewood. For more information, visit 1978artscenter.org or send an email to 1978artscenter@gmail.com.