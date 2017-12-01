WSOU to ‘Wreck the Halls’ with December concert series

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — WSOU 89.5 FM, Seton Hall University’s radio station, will celebrate the December holiday season with its “Wreck the Halls” concert series at the Starland Ballroom. The series features bands that are favorites among listeners to the heritage loud rock station.

The first show takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9, with popular American metalcore band Hatebreed. Also on the bill are Code Orange and Twitching Tongues.

In conjunction with this concert, WSOU has teamed up with Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta to create exclusive on-air content. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the band’s breakthrough album, “Satisfaction is the Death of Desire,” the station will be playing a track off the album at the top of every hour with an introduction by Jasta talking about each track. The feature will run through Dec. 8.

The final two shows in the Wreck the Hall concert series feature Clutch on Dec. 28 and Thursday on Dec. 30. All performances take place at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville. Throughout the month, listeners will have opportunities to win tickets to these concerts.

“We are thrilled to be offering this concert series,” program director Garren Lewis said in a press release. “It is also an honor to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of such a landmark album as ‘Satisfaction is the Death of Desire,’ which has had a massive impact on the heavy music scene. Jamey Jasta’s insights into the history of the songwriting and recording of the album are a real treat for listeners.”

More information about the Wreck the Halls concert series can be found on WSOU’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WSOUFM and on the station’s website. Tickets may be purchased at www.starlandballroom.com.