CHS filmmakers take top honors at film festival

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School film and animation teacher Paul Marigliano’s students recently swept the 2017 Ramapo College of New Jersey High School Film Festival. Several of Marigliano’s students took top honors.

CHS student Max Goldstein won Best Documentary for directing his film, “Village to Village.” The film can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGSvq9gilxo.

Sophie Goodman-Merel won Best Animation for a film she created and animated. The film, “Super Convention,” can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWZ_ftWbfrI&t=10s.

“Max’s Candy Crush,” directed by Aidan Romanaux and Max Goldstein, won Best Film of The Festival. It can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Po6nmuEG1xQ&t=169s.

Recent CHS graduate Andrew Campbell received a finalist trophy for “Fosamiso,” which he created and animated. This film can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25fgLM3roLQ&t=18s.

Photos Courtesy of James Manno