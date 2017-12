SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Civic Organization presents it 48th annual Martin Luther King Jr. program on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m. at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange.

Barbara Heisler, CEO of GlassRoots-Newark, will serve as the keynote speaker. Community awards will be presented to performer, educator and community activist Peri Smilow and writer, performer and supporter of the arts Ondine Landa Abramson.