InterACT presents ‘Black Nativity’ this weekend

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — InterACT Theatre Productions presents the holiday classic “Black Nativity” for one weekend only at the Baird Theatre on Three, in partnership with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race. The musical opens Friday, Dec. 15, and closes Sunday, Dec. 17, for four performances total. All of the proceeds will go to benefit the coalition to support its mission to achieve and sustain the benefits of a thriving, racially integrated and truly inclusive community that serves as a model for the nation.

Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 3 p.m. Online tickets are discounted and can be purchased at interactproductions.tix.com until two hours prior to the performance. Tickets may be purchased at the box office in person starting one hour before showtime. Tickets cannot be purchased by phone.

“Black Nativity” is a retelling of the Nativity story with a predominantly black cast, and uses dialogue, narrative, pantomime, gospel song and folk spirituals to bring the story to life. It was written by poet and playwright Langston Hughes, with music arranged by Aaron Robinson. This production is directed by Broadway actress Brandi Chavonne Massey with musical direction by Tiffany Chung, Jake Ezzo and Holland Jancaitis.

Cast members include Claushelle Achille, Terry Allen, Michelle Andrews-White, Tahphanese Braswell, Leila Brown, Paul McBride, Na’Jee Esmond, Lisa Fleming, Dana P. Hawkins, Ianna Higgins, Alexandria Lefkovits-Callaghan, Margaret Leone, Roberta Massey, Dorian McDonald, Regine Riviere, Phylicia Suitt, Luis Sosa Santiago, Marilyn Williams and Serena Marie Williams. Rounding out the crew are stage manager Felicity D. Selby, producer Nicholas J. Clarey, lighting designer Zach Pizza, and publicity and media team Sabrina Santoro and Mark J. Parker.

Founded in 2009, interACT is now in its ninth season of bringing award-winning theater to the community. Next on the company’s slate is the romantic play “Love Letters” for one weekend only in February. More details are available at at interactproductions.org.