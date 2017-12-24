Winter Chorus Concert hits all the right notes at WOHS

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Winter Chorus Concert brought in the holiday season at West Orange High School on Dec. 7 with a sparkling mix of classic and contemporary seasonal favorites and some emotional surprises.

The Treble Choir, Combined Concert and Treble Choir, the Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Jubilee Choir and Glee Club came together to perform holiday favorites, highlighting a wide array of musical diversity.

There were several emotional high points during the evening. “The Rose,” featuring Jordan Scott-Young and the Treble Choir, which is primarily comprised of freshmen, was haunting and emotional. “Light in the Hallway,” performed by the Concert Choir, spoke of not fearing monsters in the dark. The Honors Chamber Choir and several West Orange School District music teachers teamed up for “Christmas Cantata,” combining vocals and brass accompaniment.

The Jubilee Choir members brought their gospel talents to “Pass Me Not,” “Unity” and “Abundant Life,” and the Glee Club, which has grown in numbers over the past year, shone on “Seasons of Love,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “You Will Be Found,” from Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen.” The song struck a powerful chord as Rachel Favetta and Daniela Rodriguez added spoken word during the song, which affirms the lost, hurting and bullied that “you will be found.”

The concert ended with current and former choir members singing “The Hallelujah Chorus.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD