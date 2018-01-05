‘Razorhurst’ comes to the Luna stage this February

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Razorhurst,” a new musical commissioned by Luna Stage, will open Feb. 1 as the second show in Luna’s 25th anniversary season. Directed by Artistic Director Cheryl Katz with book and lyrics by Kate Mulley and music by Andy Peterson, “Razorhurst” tells the tale of Kate Leigh and Tilly Devine, two violent rival crime bosses in 1920s Australia who turned the streets of Sydney red during brutal wars between their criminal empires. This new musical traces their historical reign as queens of their domains and asks if they were truly evil ladies or just enterprising women ahead of their time.

A signature feature of Luna Stage is the creation of new works for the American theater. Luna works closely with a variety of writers on plays in all stages of development. But to encourage new work in certain genres, Luna will commission artists to create an original piece. For Luna’s 25th season, the theater commissioned Kate Mulley and Andy Peterson, two up-and-coming musical theater artists, to write the new musical “Razorhurst.” Luna audiences will recognize Peterson as the musical director for Luna’s critically acclaimed production of “Thrill Me.” Mulley, who wrote the book and lyrics, has had her work performed at Dixon Place, the Flea, Theatre503 and the Soho Rep.

“Razorhurst” is produced in Association with the Bob Cole Family Fund. The show will run from Feb. 1 through March 4. For more information, visit www.lunastage.org.

Photos Courtesy of Jim Peskin