Maplewood celebrates Black History Month

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In honor of Black History Month, the township of Maplewood has launched a coordinated initiative to highlight and promote related events and activities taking place throughout the community. Working in conjunction with local organizations such as Maplewood Memorial Library, the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, SOMA Film Festival, 1978 Maplewood Arts Center and SOMA Justice, among others, the township will host an events page and calendar at www.maplewoodbhm.com.

“We welcome this opportunity to raise awareness for activities taking place in and around February’s Black History Month celebration,” Maplewood Mayor Victor DeLuca said, adding that “this centralized hub for information will a valuable resource for the entire community”

Anyone interested in listing activities on the event page should contact the Maplewood Office of Cultural Affairs at culturalaffairs@twp.maplewood.nj.us.

Some activities currently scheduled include: