Maplewood celebrates Black History Month

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In honor of Black History Month, the township of Maplewood has launched a coordinated initiative to highlight and promote related events and activities taking place throughout the community. Working in conjunction with local organizations such as Maplewood Memorial Library, the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, SOMA Film Festival, 1978 Maplewood Arts Center and SOMA Justice, among others, the township will host an events page and calendar at www.maplewoodbhm.com.
“We welcome this opportunity to raise awareness for activities taking place in and around February’s Black History Month celebration,” Maplewood Mayor Victor DeLuca said, adding that “this centralized hub for information will a valuable resource for the entire community”
Anyone interested in listing activities on the event page should contact the Maplewood Office of Cultural Affairs at culturalaffairs@twp.maplewood.nj.us.
Some activities currently scheduled include:
- The 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observation and Volunteer Fair on Monday, Jan. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Columbia High School. Celebrate and learn about local organizations and nonprofits. All are welcome.
- The Luminary Project at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan 15, throughout the two towns. For more information, visit http://www.twotowns.org/2017/12/12/the-luminary-project-2/.
- “Making Opera Soup,” with Lori Mirabel, at the Main Library, 51 Baker St., on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. Opera singer Mirabal, performs and discusses her book “From Soul Singing to Opera Soup.” For more information, visit https://www.maplewoodlibrary.org/.
- Nikole Hannah-Jones will discuss “Divided in a Diverse Community: Why Intentional Integration Matters” on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 7:15 to 9 p.m. For free tickets, visit https://somsd_nikole_hannah-jones.eventbrite.com.
- Maplewood Main Library, 51 Baker St., will host an art and music reception celebrating Black History Month on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.maplewoodlibrary.org/.
- A moving theatrical production from 4th Wall Theater Company, “for colored girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf,” for three shows on the weekend of Friday, Feb. 16, at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts. For more information, visit http://4thwalltheatre.org/for-colored-girls-2018.
- A screening of “Egypt Uncovered,” a documentary film about the black and African foundation of civilization, on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at Maplewood Main Library, 51 Baker St. For more information, visit https://www.maplewoodlibrary.org/.
- The Humanities Public Scholar Lecture Series will present “Telling the Story of Harlan Joseph” on Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Main Library, 51 Baker Street. Filmmaker Purcell Carson will discuss his upcoming documentary about a black teenager accidentally killed by a Trenton police officer in the days after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For more information, visit https://www.maplewoodlibrary.org/.