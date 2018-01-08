WOAC features two new exhibits

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will host two new exhibitions — “Invasion,” featuring new collages by Lisa Suss, and “Mind’s Eye,” featuring paintings by Carol Black-Lemon — as part of its Welcome to the West Orange Arts Center 2018 programming. The opening reception will be Saturday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. and also from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road. In case of snow, the event will be held Sunday, Jan. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Invasion,” new collages by Suss, comments humorously on the multitude of wild birds and animals that appear unexpectedly yet persistently around her home in what she always assumed was the heart of the suburbs. “Mind’s Eye,” a new series of paintings by Black-Lemon, is inspired by the earth’s energy and its majestic sky.

“There are no boundaries to where we can go, what feelings are evoked and what senses are awakened through the mind’s eye,” Black-Lemon said.

Both artists are past chairwomen of the West Orange Arts Council and current board members.

The show runs through Sunday, Feb. 11, and is open weekends and by appointment. Viewing is also available one hour prior to scheduled Luna Stage performances in February and during Sunday matinee intermissions.

For more information, visit www.woarts.org.