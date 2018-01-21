Victor Cruz to speak at TBA’s annual sports breakfast

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Temple B’nai Abraham Men’s Club is hosting its annual sports speaker breakfast series on Sunday, Jan. 28, at the temple, 300 E. Northfield Road, Livingston. This year’s event will feature Victor Cruz, former New York Giant and Super Bowl XVLI champion, as guest speaker.

Breakfast and check-in begin at 9 a.m., and the program is at 10. This annual event brings together the TBA and Livingston communities in an effort to bring an intriguing sports speaker to the temple to be heard in front of all and enjoy breakfast cooked by Men’s Club members. All are welcome to attend; bring the entire family! To purchase tickets, visit www.tbanj.org. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and children under 8 are admitted free.

For information, visit www.tbanj.org, call 973-994-2290 or email tbamensclub@gmail.com.