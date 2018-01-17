West Orange High School Poetry Out Loud winner crowned

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Rachel Favetta was named the winner of the eighth annual Poetry Out Loud competition at West Orange High School. Freshman Shanelle Chambliss was named first runner-up. Favetta’s performances of “The Albatross,” by Kate Bass, and George Gascoigne’s “And If I Did, What Then?” resonated with judges and audience members alike.

Eleven students had been selected as finalists from a field of 67. Finalists included freshmen Shanelle Chambliss, Nooha Kawsar, Kai McCall, Noemi Pare and Olivia Ridley; sophomores Rachel Favetta and Ashlea Hume; junior Orianna Carter; and seniors Anna Favetta, Juaquin Goodbar and Katie Myerson.

Each student was required to memorize two poems from an approved list. One poem was required to be 25 lines or fewer and the other written by a pre-20th-century poet. Scoring was based on accuracy of memorization, physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, and overall performance.

After two rounds, Rachel Favetta was named the winner and she will represent West Orange High School at the Poetry Out Loud Regional competition to be held at South Orange Performing Arts Center on Feb. 7.

This year’s judges included ELA Supervisor Liz Veneziano, Liberty Middle School Assistant Principal Michelle Martino, technology integration specialist Tynia Thomassie, former world languages and horizons supervisor Karen Perry, and 2015 winner Amber McCleese. The event was presented by Escriptus, WOHS’ English Honor Society. Advisers were Molly Wachtel and Mindy Horvat.

Poetry Out Loud was created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation and is administered in partnership with the State Arts Agencies of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD