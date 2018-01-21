WOHS winter color guard invitational set for Jan. 27

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 13th annual Mid-Atlantic Indoor Network Winter Guard Competition will be held in the Tarnoff Gymnasium at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. West Orange High School will host the event and the varsity and JV color guards will perform in exhibition.

“The guard show will feature over 20 teams from the Tri-State Area, and we are looking forward to hosting the kickoff show to the competitive season,” WOHS music teacher and adviser Erin Lagatic said.

Color guards performing this year will include: Pegasus Too Jr., Mahwah High School, JP Stevens High School, Morristown High School, Manalapan High School, Wayne Valley High School, Pegasus Too, Snyder, Ridgewood High School, Morris Hills High School, West Orange High School JV in exhibition, Pequannock High School, Matawan High School, Wayne Hills High School, Southern Regional High School, Hillsborough High School, Arlington High School, Mineola High School, West Milford High School, Monroe Township High School and WOHS Varsity in exhibition.

“We are excited to have two teams this year,” Lagatic said.

The varsity team will perform “The Passing Storm” with musical selections “Reclaim,” by Olafur Arnalds; Eric Whitacre’s “Lux Aurumque”; and “Ave Maria,” as performed by Leontyne Price. The show portrays the passing of a summer storm. The JV team will perform “I’ll Be Me” with the musical selection “Let It Go,” by James Bay and performed by Sofia Karlberg.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. with an intermission from 5:40 to 6:30 p.m. The WOHS Varsity team will perform at approximately 7:45 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 8:15 p.m.

Any monies earned from the event will help to fund the West Orange winter guard as they compete during the season, including MAIN and Winter Guard International competitions. Tickets for the competition can be purchased at the door. The family-friendly event is a great way for children to see how the intricacies of dance, balance, athleticism and coordination are utilized in color guard.

“I am proud of what the students and coaches have accomplished so far and I’m looking forward to seeing them perform and compete,” Lagatic said.

For more information, visit http://wohsmusic.org/2018-guard-invitational/.