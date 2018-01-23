Former Nick Jr. star releases motivational music

LOS ANGELES — “You Can Do It” is the title of a new tune written and produced by Hillary Hawkins, the former host of Nick Jr. and a West Orange native. The video launched January on YouTube and Vimeo for the song that was released on her children’s music album “Let’s Imagine A World of Love,” available on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and more.

“I believe we can do anything we put our minds to and wanted to create something upbeat and positive that would reflect hopefulness and inspire others to follow their dreams,” Hawkins said. “When I was a child, it was my dream to be on TV everyday and by the grace of God and much perseverance, my dream came true when I landed the role of Robyn, host of Nick Jr. If I could do it, ‘You Can Do It’ too if ‘you put your mind to it’ as the lyrics go!”

