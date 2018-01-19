ValleyArts celebrates ‘Roberto’ Burns with poetry and tequila

ORANGE, NJ — Every year the poetry of Robert Burns is celebrated, bringing together lovers of the craft to commemorate the life and influential work of the poetic legend. This year, on Friday, Jan. 26, ValleyArts, in partnership with Atticus Review and Garden State Kitchen, is hosting, “‘Roberto’ Burns Night,” an evening filled with poetry, tequila tasting and delicious appetizers — with a Latin twist! This special night has come together not only to pay tribute to Robert Burns, but in an effort to garner support for existing arts education and community outreach programs.

“Inspired by an event at the Edinburgh Festival, ‘A Play, A Pint, A Pie,’ ValleyArts wanted to celebrate Robbie Burns night with a twist. Our board chair, Scott Schultz, has a love of good tequila, and that became the starting point for ‘Roberto’ Burns,” said Jeremy Moss, deputy director of ValleyArts. “We then layered the event with Mexican-fusion appetizers, a live music performance and of course poets — five of them! As a fundraiser for ValleyArts, we invite you to be part of this special evening.”

For tickets to the event, visit squareup.com/store/valleyarts-inc.