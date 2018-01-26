Register now for spring classes at SOMAS

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School’s spring catalogs are out and registration is open. Highlights this semester include Star-Ledger film critic Stephen Whitty on April 2, who will use stories and film clips to examine the rain-swept streets and femme fatales of film noir; author Lori L. Tharps will explore skin color politics in the nuclear family in a lecture titled “Same Family, Different Colors” on April 25; and three art history classes by award-winning art history educator Janet Mandel include “Vincent Van Gogh: After Arles” on March 22, “Pierre-Auguste Renoir” on April 26 and “Alice Neel: Portraits, Politics and Power” on May 17.

SOMAS’ popular day trips continue with an “East End Adventure” on May 16. Take a trip to Long Island for a tour of the Pollock-Krasner House, where some of the most groundbreaking art of the 20th century was created, and then visit Palmer Vineyards for an alfresco four-flight wine tasting. On May 19 walk “The High Line: New York’s Park in the Sky” with local architect Marvin Clawson and learn the history, design concepts and materials used in its construction as well as how the surrounding buildings influenced the architects who designed this amazing urban park.

Stay right here in SOMA and take one of the many courses available this spring: the culinary offerings promise several delectable evenings with “A Taste of Italy” on March 21 at Boccone South, “An Evening of Spanish Wine & Tapas” with local personality Hank Zona on April 19 at Orange Lawn Tennis Club’s Restaurant K and “The Art of Tasting Craft Chocolate” on May 2 at South Orange Middle School.

The children and families section has a bunch of new offerings as well as a few perennial favorites. Don’t miss “Forest School,” “Healthy Eating for Dr. Seuss’s Birthday,” “Knife Skills for Parents and Teens,” and parenting workshops “Mindful Communication” and “Raising Resilient Kids.”

There are many more classes on the roster from “Upholstery” to “Composting” to “Pickleball.” Most classes take place at either Columbia High School or South Orange Middle School. Check out the full catalog at www.somadultschool.org or call 973-378-7620. Registrations are taken online at somadultschool.org, by phone or in person at the Adult School Office, located at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave., Room A110, Maplewood.