Robb Flynn introduces Machine Head’s new album track-by-track on WSOU

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — WSOU 89.5 FM highlighted the release of Machine Head’s latest album with exclusive content by lead singer Robb Flynn created especially for the student-run loud rock station at Seton Hall University. From Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, Flynn introduced a different song from the new album “Catharsis” on the top of each hour, providing unique observations to each track.

“Listeners will find that the album is more varied in tone and style than earlier Machine Head releases,” WSOU music director Dylan Gordeuk said. “That is due, in part, to the record being an exploration of the duality of daily existence. As people, sometimes we are totally wrapped up in the societal and political turmoil around us, while at others times we are just trying to have a good time and be happy with what we have. The songs on ‘Catharsis’ reflect both experiences through a combination of political and party songs.”

In a recent interview with WSOU program director Garren Lewis, Flynn discussed how different the creative process was in crafting “Catharsis.”

“We really actually changed up the writing and recording process for this record. The traditional way is you write 10, 12 songs, and then you go in and record them all at once,” Flynn explained. “And I can’t be in the studio for more than two weeks, I just start to go crazy. So I said, ‘Hey, why don’t we do this like a bunch of demos? Why don’t we write two or three songs, go in and record them, get out? Do everything super-fast, don’t even try and finish it.’ And so we started doing that … And I don’t know, there was just something about doing it that way that really made it just exciting. Every song was fresh.” The entire interview can be heard at https://tinyurl.com/ydybzmcq.