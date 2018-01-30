Celebrating BHM through Delores Stewart’s art

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the 1978 Maplewood Arts Center this Black History Month to celebrate the work of Dolores Stewart, a prodigious artist whose sculptures and paintings are inspired by moments from childhood, family and everyday life situations. Her sculptures in particular evoke the stories from her past as well as drawing inspiration from the present day.

The exhibit, “Delores Stewart: Memorialized Moments,” will run from Saturday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, March 18, at the arts center, 1978 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood. There will be an artist’s reception on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. This exhibit is curated by Nette Forne Thomas and Evelyn Graves.

Stewart has created art throughout the decades that has been exhibited widely regionally. Her work is a part of significant collections including the Newark Museum, The Montclair Museum and the Morris Museum. She is included in two books on women sculptors and has been a guest on several television shows.

Gallery Hours are Saturdays and Sundays, from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.1978artscenter.org.