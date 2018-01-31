WOHS theater students named finalists

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Awards continued for West Orange High School theater students at the 2018 New Jersey Thespian Festival, held Jan. 13 at Robbinsville High School in Trenton.

West Orange High School’s Thespian Society Troupe 1530 and Theatre Advanced class members prepared monologues, scenes, films and musical pieces, and competed against other acting students from New Jersey. Students also participated in a variety of workshops on improvisation, stage combat, dance, juggling, auditioning and more.

Several students won Superior medals in different categories, including: Alex Perez and Sophia Torres each won for monologues; Enoca Jones and Sahni Salaam won for their prowess as an acting duo; for film, Kayleigh Arnold won; for makeup design, Katie Meyerson won; Olivia Ridley, Gabby Florendo and Danielle Russell each won for musical solos; and Florendo and Russell won for their musical duet.

Finalists for acting duo, film and musical duets qualify for nationals and may be competing this June in Nebraska against performers from all over the country.

Theatre Advanced teacher and Thespian Troupe adviser Wendy Mapes said, “I am proud of our troupe and Theatre Advanced students. They worked very hard on their individual events and supported each other by attending as many Troupe 1530 events as possible.”