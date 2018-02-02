‘Thank God For Monday’ to present special series on sexual harassment

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — WSOU’s “Thank God For Monday” radio show is offering a series of programs on sexual harassment prevention in February. Hosted by Brother Greg Cellini, the series kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 3, and culminates on Saturday, Feb. 17, with an hour-long special that will examine how to best address sexual harassment on college campuses.

“As a program dedicated to helping people improve their work environment and careers, ‘Thank God for Monday’ has dealt with sexual harassment since the show’s beginning,” Cellini said in a press release. “As the #MeToo movement has shown, there is still much work to be done to create workplaces that are free from harassment and sexual violence. These three shows in February will focus on steps we can all take make permanent change.”

“Thank God For Monday” airs Saturday mornings from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on 89.5 FM and can be streamed live from wsou.net and on the iHeartRadio app. The program is also available as a podcast through iTunes.

The Feb. 3 program will feature Kathleen Neville, a widely known authority on sexual harassment and conduct standards in the workplace, schools, and sports. She will speak with Cellini about what both employers and employees can do to change cultures within companies. For the past eight years, Neville has served as a senior adviser and consultant to the National Football League’s head of football operations on major social issues including sexual assault, domestic violence and gender equality. In 2010, she was responsible for creating the NFL’s first dedicated workplace policy guidelines on sexual harassment and workplace conduct standards for all active NFL players, coaches, clubs and employees.

The Feb. 10 program will feature John L. Shahdanian II, a Seton Hall University Law School alumnus specializing in employment and labor law who is recognized as an expert on a variety of employment law topics, including sexual harassment and racial discrimination. In his conversation with Cellini, Shahdanian will explore the best practices for anti-sexual harassment training as well as how to draft effective company policies and procedures for reducing sexual harassment and gender discrimination. In addition to being a practicing attorney, Shahdanian is a trustee of the New Jersey State Bar Association.

The hour-long Feb. 17 program will feature Seton Hall administrators Lori Brown and Karen Van Norman. From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Cellini will speak with Brown, director of EEO compliance & Title IX coordinator, and Van Norman, dean of students. Brown and Van Norman will address the unique sexual harassment landscape colleges and universities face. In communities comprised of students, faculty, coaches, graduate assistants, employees, and others, there are many challenges schools face to create safe environments for all campus consistencies. This discussion, which will also include WSOU news director Jocelyn Ragalo and Setonian editor-in-chief Ashley Turner, will look at examples of how Seton Hall and other colleges and universities are successfully addressing sexual harassment.

“Listeners and HR professionals have been telling me that the #MeToo movement and other voices of the past year and a half have rapidly change the office conversation,” Cellini said. “People are hungry for information and actions they can take to ensure silence and looking the other way is never again acceptable when it comes to sexual harassment. This series of programs will give listeners tools they can use.”