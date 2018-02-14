TSTI to host Queen-themed Purim party

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, the Reform synagogue in South Orange, will hold an adults-only Purim party on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. It will feature a new Purim shpiel, a retelling of the Book of Esther, with the theme, “She Will Rock You.” It will be told from the vantage point of the women in the story and set to live rock music from the Queen songbook; music will be provided by members of the TSTI clergy and a backing band of Broadway musicians. The event is open to area adults ages 21 and older.

Purim celebrates the rise and triumph of Queen Esther, who was Jewish, over the evil vizier, Haman, whose plot to exterminate the Jews in ancient Persia was foiled by Esther’s intervention and courage.

Snacks and drinks will be served. Admission is charged. Advance registration is required; visit https://www.tsti.org/calendar/adults-only-purim-party-the-woodland to make a reservation and pay online.