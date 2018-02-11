TSTI fifth-grade families enjoy creative expression at family portrait workshop

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Renowned Israeli artist Hanoch Piven was at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange recently to lead an artistic workshop for fifth-grade religious school students and their parents. Recognized for his artistic use of found objects to create portraits, Piven helps people to view the world around them with a new perspective through this work. In addition to the creative experience, his workshops enable introspection and communication through the collages participants make, while also fostering their connections to their Jewish heritage and to Israel. Everyone had a great time creating their expressive, personalized family portraits.

Piven’s witty illustrations have appeared in major American magazines and newspapers such as Time, Newsweek and Rolling Stone, in many prominent European publications including The London Times and Der Spiegel, and in Israel’s daily newspaper, Haaretz. He has lectured extensively about creativity and its application to various aspects of life in diverse platforms across the world, from Teach for All Global Conference to a TEDx Conference in Jerusalem.

The family program was brought to TSTI through the Reform synagogue’s partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest and community shaliach Michael Levi, as well as Camp Harlam, the Reform movement’s summer camp, and World Zionist Organization.