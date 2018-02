This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Recreation thanks Maplewood Middle School, the Maplewood Police Department and the Maplewood Fire Department for their support of Harlem Wizards Family Night on Jan. 29. Teachers from MMS and their principal were awesome athletes, as were police and fire participants. The Maplewoodians gave those Wizards a run for their money!

Photos Courtesy of Melissa Mancuso