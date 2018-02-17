Shauger to serve as grand marshal of St. Pat’s parade

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 11, beginning at 12:15 p.m. at the corners of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Main Street. Donald R. Shauger Sr. has been named as the 2018 grand marshal.

Shauger was born and raised in West Orange or, as he fondly says, “I wasn’t raised in West Orange, I was raised by West Orange.” He founded the The Shauger Group more than 30 years ago and is involved with numerous charitable organizations, the Timothy Groves Memorial Scholarship, which benefits students that are deemed to be in financial need and was founded by Shauger and his wife, Lisa.

The 2018 deputy grand marshals are Sean McGinley, Robert Lynch and Brad Squires.

For more information on the parade, visit www.westorangeparade.com.